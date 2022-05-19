Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it lost 2.9 per cent in the volatile March quarter, but beat broader market indexes and, it believes, a typical Canadian pension fund.

The loss put the plan’s return for the full fiscal year ended March 31 at 6.8 per cent. It reported $539-billion in assets.

The first three months of 2022 saw equity market volatility caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the air came out of the tech and growth-stock balloon, with even quality names building on their late-2021 losses. Skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates roiled bond markets.

CPPIB said the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index, a measure of stocks that CPPIB uses as 85 per cent of its benchmark reference portfolio, fell 6.5 per cent in the quarter. The FTSE Canada Universe All Government Bond Index, the remaining 15 per cent of the benchmark, fell 7.2 per cent. Blended, that means CPPIB beat a benchmark of negative 6.6 per cent by more than three percentage points.

A measure of Canadian pension plan investment performance produced by the bank Northern Trust came in at a 6.4 per cent loss for the first quarter of 2022, CPPIB noted.

In a statement, CPPIB CEO John Graham said the pension manager’s 10-year return of 10.8 per cent was nearly as high as it was the year before, despite “turbulent market conditions ... [it] demonstrates the enduring growth of the Fund over the long haul.”

The Canada Pension Plan, founded in 1966, is the primary national retirement program for working Canadians. The government created CPPIB in 1999 to professionally manage the plan’s money. Over time, CPPIB has embraced active management and its blend of stocks, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, private equity and other specialized investments has outperformed public markets and its reference portfolio.

CPPIB said its calendar year 2021 return was 13.8 per cent, comparing favorably to the five large Canadian pension plans that close their books at Dec. 31.

Each of the “Maple Eight” big Canadian public pension plans serve a different demographic of benefit recipients, with a different mix of liabilities. So, their portfolios – and the returns they should expect – differ.

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, with $121-billion in assets, reported the highest return for 2021 at 15.7 per cent. Alberta Investment Management Co. reported a 14.7-per-cent return.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with $419.8-billion in assets, posted a 13.5-per-cent return for 2021. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with $221-billion in assets, reported an 11.1-per-cent return. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), with $114.2-billion in assets, recorded an 11.28-per-cent return on investments.

