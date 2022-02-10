In a long-awaited move, Canada Pension Plan committed to a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While it’s not the first Canadian pension to do so, it’s the largest, and the only one whose investment activities touch all Canadians. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Investment Management Corp. of Ontario have previously announced net-zero pledges.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the fund’s manager, said Thursday it expects to achieve its environmental goals with an approach that includes investing in high-emitting companies that require decarbonization across asset classes, rather than divestment. It will help companies in agriculture, chemicals, cement, conventional power, oil and gas, steel and heavy transportation cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

It said on Thursday it plans to increase its green-energy and “transition” holdings to at least $130-billion by 2030 from $67-billion today.

“Committing our portfolio and operations to net zero by 2050 will help us manage the risks, capture the opportunities, and deliver on our public purpose – to help generations of Canadians build financial security in retirement,” Chief Executive John Graham said in a statement.

The strategy includes achieving carbon neutrality in its own operations by the end of next year.

As part of its strategy, CPPIB said it will push for standardized disclosure of climate-related risks among pension funds using the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework.

CPPIB has been criticized by climate advocates for maintaining investments in conventional energy while simultaneously talking about the green future. For example, CPPIB has been expanding its investments in companies that engage in hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” to pull oil and gas from shale rock.

There’s a long-running debate among institutional investors and environmental advocates on whether to plow capital into sectors with high carbon emissions or jettison them. Some Canadian pension plans and financial institutions seek to sell holdings in oil and gas to cut their climate risk, citing their intentions to avoid funding any increase in fossil fuel production.

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, for instance, said in September 2021 it was setting up a $10-billion fund to decarbonize high-emitting industries, but also announced it will sell its remaining oil-producing assets, worth about $4-billion, by the end of 2022. In December, Montreal-based Laurentian Bank of Canada said it will no longer directly finance the exploration, production or development of coal, oil and gas.

CPPIB’s announcement came as part of its quarterly results announcement, where it reported $550.4-billion in net assets and a quarterly return of 2.4-per cent.

The latest quarterly return trailed the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index’s Canadian-dollar return of 5.6 per cent in the quarter. When CPPIB releases annual results, it uses that stock index for 85 per cent of its “reference portfolio,” a comparison to passive investing that demonstrates how much value it has added through its investing efforts. (Canadian bonds, as measured by the FTSE Canada All Government Bond Index, make up the rest.)

Mr. Graham credited “healthy gains from real assets and equity-based investments” for the quarterly performance and said the portfolio’s investments in infrastructure and real estate make it “reasonably positioned to weather inflationary pressures.”

The Canada Pension Plan, founded in 1966, is the primary national retirement program for working Canadians. The government created CPPIB in 1999 to professionally manage the plan’s money. Over time, CPPIB has embraced active management and its blend of stocks, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, private equity and other specialized investments has outperformed public markets and its reference portfolio.

While CPPIB reports quarterly, it points to its multigenerational mandate and likes to emphasize its long-term returns. The plan’s five-year net return, net of investment costs, was 11.7 per cent; the 10-year net return was 11.6 per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.