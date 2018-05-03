 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canada Post reports increased 2017 profit on growth in parcel shipping

Canada Post reports increased 2017 profit on growth in parcel shipping

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The Canada Post logo is seen at the company's Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, B.C., on June 1, 2017.

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The Canada Post Group of Companies reported a profit of $144 million for 2017, up from $81 million in 2016, as its parcel business grew amid the popularity of online shopping.

The improved profit at the company which includes Canada Post, Purolator and SCI Group came as revenue from operations totalled nearly $8.23 billion last year, up from $7.88 billion in 2016.

Canada Post has seen its parcels business grow significantly as shoppers opt for online retailers, offsetting a decline in the company’s traditional transaction mail business.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canada Post segment earned $57 million, up from $46 million in the previous year.

Parcels revenue at Canada Post increased to $2.13 billion, up from $1.74 billion, while transaction mail revenue fell to $2.91 billion compared with $3.04 billion a year earlier. Direct marketing revenue edged down to $1.12 billion compared with nearly $1.14 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, the company’s Purolator business earned $88 million in 2017, up from $48 million, while its SCI Group logistics arm earned $15 million, the same as in 2016.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.