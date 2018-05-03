Canada Post reports increased 2017 profit on growth in parcel shipping

The Canada Post Group of Companies reported a profit of $144 million for 2017, up from $81 million in 2016, as its parcel business grew amid the popularity of online shopping.
The improved profit at the company which includes Canada Post, Purolator and SCI Group came as revenue from operations totalled nearly $8.23 billion last year, up from $7.88 billion in 2016.
Canada Post has seen its parcels business grow significantly as shoppers opt for online retailers, offsetting a decline in the company’s traditional transaction mail business.
The Canada Post segment earned $57 million, up from $46 million in the previous year.
Parcels revenue at Canada Post increased to $2.13 billion, up from $1.74 billion, while transaction mail revenue fell to $2.91 billion compared with $3.04 billion a year earlier. Direct marketing revenue edged down to $1.12 billion compared with nearly $1.14 billion in 2016.
Meanwhile, the company’s Purolator business earned $88 million in 2017, up from $48 million, while its SCI Group logistics arm earned $15 million, the same as in 2016.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.