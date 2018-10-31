Canada Post strikes spread to PEI and Joliette, Que.

Canada Post employees in two Prince Edward Island communities and Joliette, Que., are joining the countrywide rotating strikes a day after about 6,000 workers walked off the job in Montreal.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says walkouts started in Charlottetown and Summerside, PEI, on Wednesday just after midnight local time, and at 1 a.m. ET in Joliette.

CUPW says the Montreal walkout ended Tuesday night, but another 15 communities across the country were still taking part in the 24-hour strikes.

CUPW says the Ontario communities of Cobourg, Fort Frances, Kapuskasing, Kenora, Petawawa-Deep River, Peterborough and Tri Town are still on strike.

The union says walkouts in British Columbia continue in Dawson Creek, Columbia River, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John and Nelson.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan cities of Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Weyburn are also affected.