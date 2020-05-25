 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada Post swings to first-quarter loss despite 10 per cent growth in parcels revenues

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada Post reported first-quarter results Monday.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Canada Post swung to a $66-million loss before taxes in the first quarter despite a surge in parcel volumes near the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The segment’s net loss from the period ended March 28, compared with a $23-million profit a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2 per cent to $1.68-billion with mail down 0.6 per cent to $729-million and parcels up 10.4 per cent to $666-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post added that the parcels growth rate was higher than a year ago but lower than the first quarter of 2018.

Direct mail revenue fell 8.6 per cent to $230-million amid continued erosion from digital substitution, as well as delays or cancellations of marketing campaigns due to COVID-19.

The cost of operations in the Canada Post segment increased by $93-million, while the Canada Post Group of Companies posted a net loss of $39-million compared with a net profit of $29-million in the first quarter of 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies