Canada is primed for a flurry of business investment which should drive productivity gains and help the economy grow without causing inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday.

In a speech to a conference hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Macklem said that Canadian companies are well placed to boost investment in things like digital technology and employee education. They also have an incentive: labour is in short supply and there is strong demand for Canadian goods, both at home and in the United States.

A recent Bank of Canada survey found business investment intentions are at an all-time high. Mr. Macklem urged companies to follow through on these plans, “or risk losing out to U.S. competitors.”

Canada has long lagged the U.S. when it comes to capital investment, and the trend has worsened over the past decade. Business investment per worker in the U.S. is nearly double that in Canada.

“In addition, research shows that capital in the United States has moved to higher-productivity sectors in larger amounts than it has in Canada. In other words, U.S. capital has been more nimble,” Mr. Macklem said.

This has major implications on productivity in Canada. Although employment has bounced back during the pandemic more quickly in Canada than in the U.S., growth in productivity – that is output per worker – has been much stronger in the United States.

“In our forecast, productivity growth in Canada closes in but remains below U.S. productivity growth,” Mr. Macklem said.

The Canadian economy is expected to see some gains in productivity as pandemic-related health measures ease and companies are able to return to more efficient operations. Over the medium and long term, however, Canadian companies need to boost investment.

Mr. Macklem said companies should build on trends seen during the pandemic. That means investing more in digital technology, and facilitating remote work for employees.

“Businesses must also be willing to pay up for talent, and that comes back to productivity – higher productivity pays for higher wages,” he said.

The question of productivity growth is especially pertinent given the elevated rate of inflation, which the bank expects to remain close to 5 per cent in the first half of the year, and decline to around 3 per cent by the end of the year. A more productive workforce increases a country’s economic potential, allowing more growth without bumping into the bounds of economic capacity and driving up consumer prices.

“So how do we get more growth without inflation? The short answer is by investing in capital and in people. And by confronting our weaknesses and playing to our strengths,” Mr. Macklem said.

On inflation, Mr. Macklem reiterated that monetary policy is at a turning point, and the central bank will need to start raising interest rates to rein in inflation and bring expectations about future inflation back in line with the bank’s 2-per-cent target. Many analysts expect the first rate hike to happen at the March 2 policy meeting.