Canadian shoppers finally seem to be feeling the pressure of higher interest rates, according to the latest retail spending data from Statistics Canada.

In June, retail sales, which indicate how much consumers are spending on goods, rose by a modest 0.1 per cent, a slightly better figure than economists’ expectations of no increase. In volume terms, retail sales declined 0.2 per cent in June.

This is the second consecutive month of slower growth, after May retail sales were little changed by 0.2 per cent, following strong gains in April.

Consumer spending was surprisingly resilient in the first quarter of 2023 and into the spring, shocking central bankers and economists alike for its resistance against higher borrowing costs. Now, however, consumers are showing signs of retreating – with a notable pullback in goods spending in recent months. Spending on services remains relatively strong.

The pullback from shoppers, combined with a softening in the labour market, suggests the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes are having their intended outcome of a slowing economy.

“While the ongoing wildfires across the country may explain some of the weakness, the bulk of the weakness appears to reflect the negative impact of higher interest rates, which are still feeding through,” said Stephen Brown, deputy chief economist with Capital Economics, in a note to clients.

The small increase in June was led mainly by auto purchases, as sales from motor vehicle and parts dealers edged higher by 2.5 per cent, while sales at new car dealers rose by 2.9 per cent.

Excluding gas stations, fuel vendors and motor vehicle dealers, retail sales dropped by 0.9 per cent month-to-month. Sectors like general merchandise and food and beverage retailers saw the largest declines. Receipts at supermarkets and other grocery retailers also showed signs of slowing after six months of monthly increases.

Statistics Canada’s advance indicator suggests retail sales in July ticked up slightly by 0.4 per cent, but this number is still subject to revisions.

Canada’s annual inflation rate has proven sticky, rising to 3.3 per cent in July, despite the Bank of Canada’s year-and-a-half-long campaign to get it back to target by aggressively raising interest rates. In July, the central bank increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 5 per cent. Most economists say that the latest retail figures point to slower GDP growth for the second quarter, suggesting that rate hikes might be nearing the end.

“With retail sales volumes continuing to essentially stagnate, it will become increasingly hard for the Bank to justify its view that the economy continues to operate in a position of ‘excess demand’ and we doubt that the Bank will need to raise interest rates further,” Mr. Brown said in the note.

The next interest rate decision is on Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, one economist remains cautious, citing that the latest numbers paint an optimistic picture of the pace of Canadian consumption.

“Total consumption has posted solid trend growth. The gap is explained by the rotation toward services spending that is not captured in retail sales one bit in Canada given how Statcan defines them,” Derek Holt, vice-president and head of Capital Markets Economics with the Bank of Nova Scotia, said in a note to clients.

“We see this macroeconomic trend being reinforced by earnings reports as companies serving the nondurable consumption sector have underperformed companies like airlines,” he added.