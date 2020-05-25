 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada Revenue Agency extends some trust and corporate filing deadlines

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canada Revenue Agency is extending some of the filing deadlines for corporations and trusts in a move to help businesses and tax preparers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says it will allow businesses to defer T2 corporation income tax returns otherwise due in June, July or August, to Sept. 1.

Any income tax balance due on or after March 18 and before Sept. 1 will also be due by Sept. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

CRA also says the deadlines for trust returns that would otherwise have been due in June, July or August, have also been extended to Sept. 1 with any income tax due on or after March 18 and before that date due at the beginning of September.

Earlier this year, the agency extended the deadline to file individual income tax returns this year to June 1, instead of April 30.

Payments are due Sept. 1.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies