The Canada Revenue Agency announced earlier this week that Canadians across the country are holding uncashed cheques worth a net $1.4-billion. As of May 2022, there were an estimated 8.9 million uncashed cheques with the CRA – dating as far back as 1998.

The CRA plans to notify Canadians who are eligible for these cheques over the next nine months. Around 25,000 e-mails will be sent in August, with another 25,000 in November and 25,000 in May 2023. However, recipients need not wait to find out if they have any uncashed cheques with the CRA.

Here’s everything you need to know about seeing if you’re eligible, and more importantly, how to receive that money sooner. After all, we could all use a little extra cash during these inflationary times.

Who is eligible for the cheques?

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments to Canadian taxpayers in the form of refund benefits, which are delivered by either direct deposit or by cheque.

“Over time, payments can remain uncashed for various reasons, such as the taxpayer misplacing the cheque or even a change of address which did not allow for delivery,” the agency said in a statement.

Now, the agency plans on notifying some recipients of the Canada child benefit and related provincial and territorial programs, as well as recipients of the GST/HST credits and the Alberta Energy Tax Refund.

Why are there so many uncashed cheques?

Government cheques never expire, so any that are lost – or cheques that are in someone’s possession but have yet to be cashed – are still valid. The CRA cannot void an original cheque and reissue a new one unless requested by the taxpayer.

How much money can a person expect to receive?

The average amount per uncashed cheque is $158.

Where do you check if you have an uncashed cheque with the CRA?

In 2020, the CRA introduced a feature where taxpayers can view their uncashed cheques and collect unclaimed benefit and credit payments that belong to them. Through the My Account portal on the CRA website, taxpayers can view their personal income tax and benefit information and manage their tax affairs online.

There are three ways to register and sign into your account:

Using the same sign-in information you use for online banking.

Using your CRA user ID and password. Registering for a CRA user ID requires information from your 2021 tax return.

Using a MyAlberta Digital ID or BC Services Card sign-in.

Once logged in, go to “uncashed cheques” under Related Services to see if you have any uncashed cheques and their amounts.

How do you request a duplicate payment for an uncashed cheque?

If you have any uncashed cheques, you’ll need to download, complete and submit the CRA’s Form PWGSC 535. The form requires the signature of a witness who isn’t a family member, and a separate form is required for each uncashed cheque. Forms can be submitted online or printed and then mailed to the CRA.

The CRA requires up to six weeks for processing payments, and payments will automatically be applied to any debts owed before a new cheque is issued.

Cheques will be mailed to the taxpayer’s current address, or deposited directly into a bank account if you’re signed up for direct deposit.

