Canada, U.S. and Mexico reach deal to lift Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have reached a deal to lift the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland scheduled to announce the pact at Stelco in Hamilton Friday.
Mr. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump Friday to formalize the agreement, which will end the continental trade war that has raged for most of the last year.
The deal will see tariffs lifted within the next 48 hours, said sources in government and industry on both sides of the border. In exchange, Canada and Mexico will agree to actions meant to stop steel and aluminum from China and other countries being sent to the U.S. through Canada and Mexico. They would also lift their retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.
Canada will now move forward with ratification of the renegotiated North American free-trade agreement, dubbed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement by the Trump administration, with the goal of having it done before parliament rises next month, said one official.
Under a new monitoring system, the three countries will look for surges in Canadian and Mexican exports to the U.S. that could signal products being sent from China. In the event of a surge, said one official, the U.S. could reapply tariffs, but only to the specific product that is surging. The countries would also have to hold consultations before reimposing tariffs, offering a way to resolve the matter first.
The final sticking point in the deal, the official said, was that the U.S. wanted the right to reimpose tariffs on all steel and aluminum in the event of a surge. Canada, however, insisted on potential tariffs applying only to specific products, of which there are 54.
The three countries will also work on a tougher set of “rules of origin” that would mandate a specific percentage of melted, smelted and poured steel originate within North America, said government and industry sources. This move would discourage, for instance, a Canadian company importing scrap from China and melting it down for sale to the U.S.
The lifting of tariffs will not be tied to the ratification of the USMCA, but could make its passage easier in the U.S. Congress, where free-trading Republicans have said they do not want to ratify until the tariffs come off. Both Canada and Mexico had refused to ratify with the tariffs on.
One Canadian official said the deal would ultimately lead the three countries to work more closely together to build the continental steel industry. Other industry sources in both countries, however, cautioned that the rules of origin – the details of which have yet to be worked out – could be an impediment to exports, creating additional red tape for American companies importing steel from Canada to the U.S. and vice-versa.
Daniel Ujczo, an Ohio-based trade lawyer, said the Trump administration will still find a way to impose import rules even without the tariffs in place.
“The idea we’re going to have unbridled free trade in steel and aluminum – that’s unlikely,” said Mr. Ujczo, a laywer with Dickinson Wright who represents companies in all three countries.
Mr. Trump imposed the tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum nearly a year ago on Canada and Mexico. At the time, his administration said the measures were meant to pressure the two countries in NAFTA talks. But even after a NAFTA deal was made in September, Mr. Trump left the tariffs on.
Canada and Mexico imposed a suite of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum and other goods, ranging from bourbon to ketchup to lawnmowers.
The U.S. demanded Canada and Mexico agree to quotas capping their exports in exchange for lifting the tariffs. Canada and Mexico said they would not accept quotas, though one Canadian official said Ottawa would agree to a quota provided it was far higher than Canada’s pre-tariff exports.
After months of deadlock, the U.S. agreed in recent weeks to discuss a metals deal without a hard quota requirement, the industry and government and sources said.
Mexico’s point-man on the file, Jesus Seade, told The Globe and Mail this week that his country initiated the most recent talks with the U.S. three weeks ago. They paused the discussions to give Canada time to negotiate with the U.S., he said.
A flurry of negotiations over the last two weeks – including phone calls between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence – culminated in Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland jetting to Washington Wednesday to sit down with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
That meeting ended without a deal, but the sources said the two sides have remained in touch to keep negotiating.
Flavio Volpe, the head of Canada’s auto parts industry group, said the tenor of talks had markedly improved.
“This is the most optimistic we’ve been in a while that there is a deal to be done,” he said. “It appears all parties are negotiating in good faith this time.”