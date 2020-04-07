 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Canada, U.S., Mexico to work out game plan ahead of G20 energy meeting

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan will hold a conference call Thursday with his U.S. and Mexico counterparts in advance of the G-20 energy ministers meeting on Friday.

“A meeting of G20 energy ministers is being planned for Friday. Canada will participate, and has been actively consulting with provinces, Canadian companies, and workers, ahead of this meeting,” Mr. O’Regan’s communications director Carlene Variyan said in a statement.

The NAFTA energy ministers are meeting to work out a game plan for the G20 talks in response to demands from Saudi Arabia and Russia for the U.S. and Canada to cut production to help prop up oil prices.

The trilateral discussions will take place at the same time that Alberta will be joining OPEC talks on Thursday that are also being held in advance of the G20.

A senior government official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions, played down any suggestion that Canada would go along with further production cuts.

The federal official noted that Alberta had faced production curtailment of 300,000 barrels per day and that has now fallen to 80,000 barrels per day. However the official added that Alberta has the jurisdiction to order a curtailment of production but there has been on indication from Premier Jason Kenney that he would propose further cuts.

