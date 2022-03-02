The Bank of Canada’s decision to raise interest rates on Wednesday is not expected to cool the country’s frenzied real estate market, with homebuyers still able to get cheap mortgages to compete for properties.

Economists said it will take multiple interest rate increases - not just Wednesday’s 25 basis point increase to 0.5 per cent - before borrowing costs rise meaningfully. (A basis point is a one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

“I don’t think 25 basis points alone would have much of an impact on the housing market. It will take a series of rate increases to achieve that,” said Jean-François Perrault, chief economist with Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said it is unlikely that Wednesday’s rate hike will have any significant impact on a housing market with as much momentum as Canada’s. “I suspect rate hikes would really begin to bite when we get to 100 basis points,” he said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, home prices have climbed at a record pace with home buyers looking for roomy properties in the suburbs and smaller cities where home prices are somewhat cheaper. The typical price of a home across the country jumped 28 per cent to $836,300 in January compared with a year earlier, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association’s home price index, which adjusts for pricing volatility.

Over the past two years, the price of a home in Canada is up 48 per cent, with less populated areas, like Cambridge in Ontario, Halifax and Chilliwack in B.C., unaccustomed to dealing with unrelenting competition.

“It’s very desperate here,” said Kelli Tynes-Harrington, realtor with Royal LePage Atlantic, who has sold homes in the Halifax area for nearly two decades.

Ms. Tynes-Harrington does not think an incremental increase in interest rates will deter buyers. She said for most of the pandemic, there have been multiple bids on every property. That kind of competition was unheard of prior to the start of the pandemic.

“There’s so many buyers out there that are frustrated with just the lack of inventory,” she said. “Many are just struggling to even find something.”

In announcing its decision to raise the overnight lending rate, the Bank of Canada pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a major new source of uncertainty in addition to the ongoing problems from the pandemic. However, with the Canadian economy continuing to grow and inflation soaring well above the central bank’s target of 2 per cent, the bank’s governing council said it expects interest rates will need to rise further.

The central bank did not indicate when it would raise rates again. It mentioned housing only once in its Wednesday press release, saying “activity is more elevated, adding further pressure to house prices.”

Scotiabank’s chief economist Mr. Perrault said “it isn’t inconceivable that a first rate hike might actually add to pressures in the market as homebuyers rush into buying ahead of even higher interest rates down the line.”

Frances Hinojosa, mortgage broker and president of Tribe Financial Group, agreed, saying Wednesday’s rate hike will likely have a “psychological impact” and “cause buyers to rush into the market.”

The rapid rise in home prices has motivated would-be buyers to quickly make offers for fear of getting priced out of the market. Now, prospective buyers are racing to make their purchase before mortgages get more expensive. That was the case for Sarah Grant and her husband. For most of last year, they were looking to buy a bigger property in Toronto for their family of four.

Ms. Grant said they felt pressure to buy before interest rates increased and ended up forgoing Toronto and buying a house in Kelowna, B.C., without viewing the property in person. “It was definitely one factor that was on our mind when we acted quickly,” she said.

Although fixed mortgage rates are higher than last year, they are still near historic lows. Wednesday’s change will not affect homeowners who are already locked into a fixed rate mortgage. If a borrower has a variable mortgage, which is pegged to the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate, a higher share of their payments will go toward interest payments instead of the principal.

The last time the Bank of Canada embarked on a series of interest rate increases was after the 2016 real estate boom in Toronto and Vancouver. Over the subsequent two years, the central bank raised the overnight rate five times from 0.75 per cent to 1.75 per cent. The higher borrowing costs combined with tougher mortgage qualification rules and foreign buyer taxes helped to calm the frenzy in Toronto and Vancouver.

