Canada’s aerospace workers 'sounding the alarm’ ahead of the federal election

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Bombardier aerospace employees leave a special meeting in Montreal on March 4, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Aerospace workers are “sounding the alarm” to coax concrete commitments to help secure their sector’s future in Canada from the federal parties ahead of the coming election.

In a new report, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) warns of “the absence of a long-term vision,” which could cause problems down the line despite the industry’s healthy employment and output.

The 130-page document recommends implementing a pan-Canadian strategy to better co-ordinate industry efforts.

David Chartrand, head of the union’s Quebec chapter, says other parts of the world are growing their aerospace sectors through “concrete action.”

He also says a pan-Canadian strategy must help Quebec – which houses half of the Canadian aerospace sector – reinforce one of its “most important economic pillars.”

In March, a study by the Canadian Aviation and Aerospace Council found that employees in those fields are generally older than the average Canadian worker.

The study says about one-third of Canada’s aerospace workforce will retire within five years, resulting in a need for 55,000 new workers by 2025.

