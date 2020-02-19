 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s annual inflation rate rises to 2.4 per cent in January as gas prices climb

Kelsey Johnson
Ottawa
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.4% in January on higher gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate of 2.3%, up from 2.2% in December. Excluding gasoline prices, the annual inflation rate rose 2.0% in January.

Gasoline prices surged 11.2% year-over-year, the agency said, as oil prices climbed at the start of the month amid concerns over global supplies spurred by tensions between the United States and Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Global oil prices later fell in January because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China and elsewhere, which caused demand uncertainty, Statscan said.

Meanwhile, fresh vegetable prices jumped 5.0% year-over-year compared with December, largely on tomato prices, which surged 10.8%. That rise came because of inclement weather in growing regions in the United States and Mexico, the agency said.

Canada’s central bank has held its overnight interest rate steady since October 2018 even as several of its counterparts have eased rates. The bank aims to keep inflation at 2%. Money markets see about a 16% chance of a rate cut in March.

CPI common, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy’s underperformance, was at 1.8%, lower than the 2.0% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

CPI median, which shows the median inflation rate across CPI components, was at 2.2%, while CPI trim, which excludes upside and downside outliers, was at 2.1%. December’s CPI trim figure was revised down to 2.0% from 2.1%.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies