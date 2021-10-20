 Skip to main content
Canada’s annual inflation rate rose 4.4 per cent in September, highest since 2003

Matt Lundy
A woman fills her vehicle with fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Canadian inflation surged in September at the fastest pace since 2003 on higher fuel and housing costs, arriving at a time of boisterous debate over the duration of rising price pressures.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, up from 4.1 per cent in August. It was the sixth consecutive month that inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Getting spooked by inflation? Here are four things every investor should know

The acceleration was heavily influenced by gasoline prices, which jumped 33 per cent from a year ago. Excluding gas, CPI rose 3.5 per cent. Prices were higher in all eight major components, including hefty gains in shelter (4.8 per cent) and food (3.9 per cent).

The Bank of Canada has long maintained that higher inflation is a temporary phenomenon, owing to such factors as supply-chain disruptions and comparisons to tepid prices a year ago.

Indeed, prices for passenger vehicles rose 7.2 per cent, which Statscan linked to the global shortage of computer chips, resulting in weaker auto production and lower inventories.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem recently acknowledged that high inflation could be “a little more persistent” than previously thought, in part because supply congestion isn’t fading away. Mr. Macklem’s U.S. counterpart – Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve – has expressed the same views, noting that supply troubles will likely extend into 2022.

The Bank of Canada has started to get some pushback on Bay Street.

Royal Bank of Canada chief executive officer Dave McKay said last week that “persistent inflation” is building and that some CEOs disagree with central bankers’ views of transitory inflation. National Bank of Canada CEO Louis Vachon echoed those concerns a day later.

Nearly half of companies expect inflation will top 3 per cent over the next two years, according to Bank of Canada survey results published Monday. While businesses are broadly upbeat about their prospects, they’re also struggling more with hiring and supply disruptions, and many plan on passing higher costs to customers. Around two-thirds of companies said they would have difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand.

