Canada’s inflation rate hit a new three-decade high in March and blew past expectations on Bay Street, an unwelcome sign for central bankers trying to douse the acceleration.

The Consumer Price Index rose 6.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, a full percentage point higher than February’s 5.7-per-cent pace, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Financial analysts were expecting an annual inflation rate of 6.1 per cent.

Inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for a full year, and that streak should last a while longer: the central bank expects inflation to average more than 5 per cent this year.

The Bank of Canada is moving aggressively to rein in runaway price growth. The bank raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point last week to 1 per cent – the largest increase at a single decision since 2000. It usually raises rates by a quarter-point.

But the duration and breadth of steep inflation is proving difficult to tame, particularly as supply-chain disruptions persist and the Russia-Ukraine war pushes up commodity prices. Gasoline prices, for example, rose 11.8 per cent in the month of March alone.

Groceries rose 8.7 per cent on an annual basis, the largest increase since 2009. Pasta products jumped nearly 18 per cent, butter by 16 per cent and fresh milk by 7.7 per cent.

Statscan noted that as public health measures ease, prices are accelerating in several service industries that were slammed by the pandemic. The cost of restaurant food rose 5.4 per cent over the past year, up from 4.7 per cent in February. Traveller accommodation soared 24.4 per cent on a 12-month basis, while air transportation prices jumped 8.3 per cent in March alone.

“Strong demand for domestic travel and trips to the United States during the March break contributed to higher prices this month,” the statistical agency said.

Some financial analysts have said that central bankers, both in Canada and elsewhere, were slow to react to the inflationary threat. During the pandemic recovery, the Bank of Canada has continually raised its inflation forecast. The bank recently projected that CPI growth would average 5.3 per cent this year, up from 4.2 per cent in January and 3.4 per cent in October.

The trouble is that Canadian consumers and businesses – who negotiate wages and set prices, respectively – expect inflation to remain high for the next two years, according to Bank of Canada surveys, which could keep CPI on an elevated path for some time.

The stakes are high for the central bank, which is looking to keep inflation expectations in check and guard its reputation as stewards of low and stable inflation.

To that end, Governor Tiff Macklem has said more hikes are on the way, setting up the quickest monetary policy tightening cycle in decades. Already, borrowing rates for mortgages and other loans are rising quickly, a source of potential stress for debt-addled households.

