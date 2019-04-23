 Skip to main content

Canada's anti-spam law used against former CEO of coupon-marketing company

GATINEAU, Que.
The Canadian Press
Canada’s anti-spam law is being used against a former CEO who is accused of using several businesses operating under names such as Teambuy and Dealfind to bombard consumers with e-mailed discount coupon offers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is seeking $100,000 from Brian Conley for allegedly allowing or ignoring violations of the law while he was president and chief executive officer of nCrowd Inc.

The CRTC says Mr. Conley is the first individual to be held liable for violations committed by a corporation. It says nCrowd and several other companies led by him and his associates have ceased activity.

The commission’s staff initiated an investigation in April, 2015, following complaints against nCrowd and the related Couch Commerce group of companies.

The federal regulator alleges that the two groups failed to get consent to send the e-mails, contrary to a Canadian law that was designed to protect consumers from unwanted electronic commercial communications – also known as spam.

Mr. Conley has the right to appeal the CRTC’s decision. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

