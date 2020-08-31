Canada’s bank regulator rolling back loan deferral programs for banks, insurers

Canada’s banking regulator is rolling back two emergency programs introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, including a crucial measure that made it easier for banks to offer loan payment deferrals to clients.
In March, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions told banks and insurance companies that they could treat deferred loans as performing loans for the purpose of calculating their all-important capital adequacy ratios. This gave banks the flexibility to offer mortgage, credit card and business loan deferrals to hundreds of thousands of clients hit by the economic impact of the pandemic.
As of July 30, outstanding residential mortgage deferrals in Canada totalled about $170-billion. More than 760,000 Canadians - holding about 16 per cent of the number of mortgages in bank portfolios - had either deferred or skipped a mortgage payment by June 30, according to the Canadian Bankers Association.
On Monday, OSFI said it was rescinding the March changes, so that deferred loans will no longer be treated as performing loans. The return to normal will happen in a staggered way. Loans deferred before Aug. 31 will be given a six-month grace period before they are treated as non-performing loans, while loans granted payment deferral before the end of September will be given a three-month grace period. As of October, new loan payment deferrals will mean the loans will be treated as non-performing.
“While the special capital treatment and regulatory flexibility related to payment deferrals was warranted at the onset of COVID-19, as both lenders and borrowers adapted to the extraordinary circumstances and unprecedented disruptions related to the pandemic, banks are now in a better position to employ their business-as-usual alternatives to support troubled borrowers,” OSFI said in a statement.
OSFI is also rescinding restrictions placed on private pension plans back in March. In a move to ensure pension plans remained solvent amid the market turmoil earlier this year, OSFI froze portability transfers. That meant pension plan participants could not move money out of a defined benefit plan into another plan or use the money to buy annuities.
“We have observed that while market volatility remains elevated, the recovery of the market lows of mid-March has generally been well sustained and [pension plan] solvency ratios have improved since then. In addition, OSFI has introduced conditions designed to mitigate the risk that such transfers and purchases could disadvantage remaining plan members,” the regulator said.
“As a result, the Superintendent is no longer of the opinion that all portability transfers or annuity purchases will impair the solvency of the pension fund.”
