Report on Business

Canada’s banking regulator boosting key capital reserve threshold above prepandemic levels

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Canada’s banking regulator is raising a key threshold for banks’ capital reserves higher than prepandemic levels, rebuilding a buffer that was used to guard against stress in the financial system from the current crisis.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said it will raise its domestic stability buffer to 2.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets starting on October 31, from the current level of 1 per cent.

The buffer is designed to compel banks to build up extra capital in good times that they can use to absorb potential losses and keep lending in an economic shock or downturn. In recent years, OSFI had steadily built up the buffer to 2.25 per cent, forcing banks to keep more capital on hand.

In March of 2020, as the novel coronavirus pushed Canada into lockdown, OSFI reduced the buffer to 1 per cent of risk-weighted assets, which are a measure of the riskiness of loans. That made a combined $300-billion in extra capital available for banks to use to cope with a period of economic upheaval.

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has not yet subsided. And OSFI warned in a statement on Thursday that “key vulnerabilities such as household and corporate debt levels remain elevated – and in some cases have increased since March 2020.”

But banks are flush with excess capital. One reason is that massive government stimulus helped cushion some of the worst economic effects of the pandemic, and banks have suffered far fewer losses on loans than expected. At the same time, OSFI has also prohibited dividend increases or share buybacks since the pandemic began, causing extra capital to pile up.

That gives the regulator an opportunity to compel banks to set some of those reserves aside to rebuild the domestic stability buffer in anticipation of the next shock, before it lifts capital restrictions and allows banks to start hiking dividends and buying back shares.

“Market disruptions stemming from the pandemic have abated and banks’ capital levels have been resilient,” OSFI said in its statement. “These conditions support today’s decision to rebuild the buffer.”

When the regulator reduced the buffer last year, it promised banks it wouldn’t raise the level again for at least 18 months. That moratorium will expire in September, before the new level for the buffer takes effect.

The move to increase the domestic stability buffer may be one of the last major decisions made by OSFI head Jeremy Rudin, who is set to step down when his seven-year term ends on June 28. His successor has not yet been appointed.

