Canada’s bank regulator said it is not changing the mortgage stress test, even as home prices spiral upwards and household debt rapidly increases.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, or OSFI, said the mortgage stress test for uninsured mortgages would continue to require borrowers to qualify at a rate of 5.25 per cent.

Borrowers need to prove they can make their mortgage payments at either two percentage points above their actual contract, or at OSFI’s rate of 5.25 per cent, whichever is higher.

Because the five year fixed rate, the most popular type of mortgage, is around 2.69 per cent, that means borrowers have to qualify at 5.25 per cent if they borrow from a bank.

The rule applies to home buyers who do not need mortgage insurance, which is required if the buyer makes a down payment that is less than 20 per cent of the property’s purchase price.

The bank regulator said in an environment characterized by increased household indebtedness and low interest rates, it is essential that lenders test their borrowers to ensure that mortgages can continue to be paid during more adverse conditions.

The regulator said that this environment supports the decision to maintain the current minimum qualifying rate.

The pace of borrowing has soared over the course of the pandemic with homebuyers taking advantage of low interest rates to get into the housing market. The average price of a home across the country is now 40 per cent higher than prior to the pandemic, worsening Canada’s affordable housing problem.

The federal mortgage insurer, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., has warned that the country’s housing market is overheated and overvalued. But Canadian residents continue to amass huge amounts of mortgage debt to get into the housing market.

The Bank of Canada has flagged household debt as an area of concern. It said the quality of mortgage borrowing has deteriorated and highly leveraged households are borrowing at a faster pace.

In the spring, OSFI increased the rate from 4.79 per cent and called it “proactive action” to help ensure the safety and soundness of the Canadian financial system.

At the time, national home prices were rising at their fastest pace on record, with smaller cities seeing average real estate values soar by 30 per cent to 40 per cent on a year over year basis.

As the economy reopened over the summer, home resales dipped and price appreciation slowed. But activity rebounded in the fall and now market conditions are similar to the spring. Currently, there is less than 2 months of inventory remaining if the pace of sales is the same as November, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Today’s announcement is a planned communication from OSFI. The regulator had vowed to disclose mortgage stress test requirements every December. That is ahead of the spring home selling season, which has historically been the busiest period for real estate transactions.

