Canada’s banking regulator keeps banks’ capital buffer unchanged, warns vulnerabilities still ‘elevated'

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Canada's banking regulator is leaving a capital buffer held by large banks unchanged, sending a signal that it believes Canada's lenders have adequate reserves for the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) requires banks to build up a domestic stability buffer in good economic times, then allows them to use that capital to absorb losses and keep lending when they are under financial stress.

On Tuesday, the regulator announced that the buffer, named the DSB in shorthand, will remain at 1 per cent of risk-weighted assets. That leaves the regulator with further ammunition to support the banks if the economic recovery stumbles.

"The recent DSB release is working as intended, acting as a stabilizing tool to support banks' ability to absorb losses and to continue lending to Canadians," said Jamey Hubbs, OSFI's assistant superintendent overseeing deposit-taking institutions, in a statement.

Since 2018, OSFI had gradually increased the buffer twice annually, compelling banks to stockpile capital. But on March 13, at the onset of an economic shutdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, OSFI slashed the buffer from 2.25 per cent of risk-weighted assets to 1 per cent. At the time, the regulator estimated that would free up $300-billion of extra capital to help banks absorb the shock from the pandemic.

"OSFI expects banks to continue to draw on this capacity to support Canadian businesses and households," the statement said.

As of April 30, when Canada's large banks ended their fiscal second quarter, five of the country's six largest lenders had a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio - an important indication of a bank's financial health - of 11 per cent or higher. That was well above the current 9-per-cent minimum set by OSFI. Bank of Nova Scotia had a CET1 ratio of 10.9 per cent.

Even so, the regulator warned on Tuesday that the financial system's vulnerabilities "remain elevated," including high debt loads carried by households and businesses. The speed at which the global economy will recover is hard to predict, OSFI said.

Jeremy Rudin, OSFI's superintendent, has said that the regulator would release some or all of the remaining domestic stability buffer should Canada's banks need more capital. That suggests the banks still have hundreds of billions of dollars in in potential additional capital in reserve, but would need OSFI's permission to use it.

"If conditions warrant, OSFI is prepared to release the DSB further," the regulator said in its statement.

OSFI gives updates on the domestic stability buffer at least twice a year, in June and December, but can make a change any time if economic conditions require it.

The buffer only applies to the country’s six largest banks: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

