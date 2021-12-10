Canada’s banking regulator is keeping a buffer for banks’ capital levels that helps cushion the impact of economic shocks unchanged, but opened the door to future changes to its design.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) kept its domestic stability buffer steady on Friday, in a regularly scheduled update. The buffer, or DSB, is a store of capital that banks are required to build up in good times that can be released when they are under financial stress to help absorb losses and allow them to keep lending to clients.

Since the end of October, the buffer has been set at its maximum level of 2.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets – a metric that measures the riskiness of different loans.

On Friday, OSFI said in a news release that while it is making no immediate adjustment, “we plan to review the DSB’s design and range” to ensure it remains effective in the long term.

If the regulator changes the range of the DSB – which is currently 0 to 2.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets – it could open the door to a requirement that banks hold more capital.

In March of 2020, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, OSFI reduced the buffer to 1 per cent, freeing up some $300-billion of capital that banks could use as a shock absorber against the crisis. As the economy recovered, government stimulus programs helped drive down banks’ losses on loans, and bank capital reserves increased, the regulator raised the buffer back to its maximum levels earlier this year.

Banks have accumulated tens of billions of dollars of excess capital above regulatory minimums, and are planning to use some of it to buy back shares. All six major banks also recently announced large dividend increases after OSFI lifted temporary restrictions on capital distribution.

In the near term, OSFI said it is monitoring high household indebtedness and “imbalances” in housing markets, but that “near-term risks are moderate.”

“The economic recovery is progressing and the financial resilience of Canada’s largest banks continues to be robust,” the regulator said in a statement.

OSFI reviews the level of the DSB every June and December, but can adjust the level of the buffer any time if necessary.

