Canada’s banking regulator names Peter Routledge as next head

The next head of Canada’s banking regulator will be Peter Routledge, the current CEO of the federal deposit insurer and a former banking analyst.
Mr. Routledge will start a seven-year term as Superintendent of Financial Institutions on June 29, succeeding current head Jeremy Rudin, who retires from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) on Monday.
Mr. Routledge moves to OSFI from the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), where he has been president and chief executive officer since 2018. In that role, he has worked closely with OSFI, the Bank of Canada, the Department of Finance and the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada through the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Before that, he served as a senior advisor at the Department of Finance, focusing on policy issues that included financial stability, housing and competition in financial services, after a career in the financial sector.
He was managing director of research at National Bank Financial, and previously led the Canadian financial institutions group at ratings agency Moody’s Canada.
“He has distinguished himself in both the public and private sectors and I know his leadership and eye for innovation will be of immense value, particularly as we navigate the end of the COVID crisis and Canada’s economic recovery,” said Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and federal Finance Minister, in a statement.
Mr. Routledge takes over OSFI at a moment when the strength of Canada’s banks has undergone a severe test in the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have so far proven resilient. But the regulator is also placing greater emphasis on an emerging set of non-financial risks such as climate change, technology and cybersecurity, and culture and conduct within banks.
Other possible candidates for the top job at OSFI were believed to include one of the regulator’s assistant superintendents, Ben Gully, secretary of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and former senior OSFI official Carolyn Rogers, and Mark White, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), a provincial regulator.
