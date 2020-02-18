Canada’s banking regulator proposes new mortgage stress-test rule

Canada’s banking regulator is planning to change the way a stress test for some mortgages is calculated by replacing a key benchmark with a new standard based on weekly mortgage applications.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) announced on Tuesday that it is considering scrapping the current benchmark rate for five-year mortgages published by the Bank of Canada in favour of a new rate. The new standard would be a weekly median of five-year fixed rates on insured mortgages, drawn from applications for mortgage insurance made by major lenders, plus two percentage points.
The stress test, which compels lenders to ensure borrowers could still make payments if interest rates were at least two percentage points higher than what they’re currently paying, has drawn criticism from would-be homeowners and mortgage professionals, many of whom say it is too onerous and inflexible.
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau also announced Tuesday that the new median rate will replace the Bank of Canada’s five-year mortgage benchmark when applying the stress test to insured mortgages, where the buyer makes a down payment of less than 20 per cent. But OSFI is now seeking feedback from stakeholders until March 17 on whether to use the new rate to calibrate the stress test for uninsured mortgages, which carry larger down payments.
Last month, OSFI assistant superintendent Ben Gully said in a speech that the Bank of Canada’s benchmark rate “is not playing the role that we intended" in calculating the stress test, because it has become "less responsive to market changes.” But he defended the stress test, saying that over all, “the qualifying rate is working.”
If OSFI changes the benchmark rate used in the stress test on uninsured mortgages, borrowers would still have to show that they could make their payments at the new median rate, plus 200 basis points (where 100 basis points equal one percentage point).
