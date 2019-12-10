Canada’s banking regulator raises capital buffer, cites ‘elevated’ risks for sector

Open this photo in gallery Bank towers loom over Toronto's financial district on June 16, 2010. Adrien Veczan/The Canadian Press

Canada’s banking regulator is compelling the country’s major banks to hold more capital, citing “elevated” risks to the banking sector including high household and corporate debt.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has raised the "Domestic Stability Buffer," a cushion of extra capital banks must hold to help soften the blow in the event of an economic shock.

The regulator has raised the buffer three times in the last year, citing "key vulnerabilities" to banks that “in some cases show signs of increasing.” Aside from high indebtedness, those risks include asset imbalances in housing markets such as Toronto and Vancouver.

Starting April 30, the buffer will be set at 2.25 per cent of a bank's total risk-weighted assets, up from 2 per cent currently and 1.5 per cent last year.

The Domestic Stability Buffer is designed to be increased in good economic times, building a store of capital reserves when credit and liquidity are healthy. In the event of a recession or a severe economic shock, the regulator can then lower the required buffer, freeing up capital that banks can use to continue lending.

"Against a backdrop of accommodative low interest rates and stable economic conditions, it is prudent to build additional resilience against potential shocks to the financial system," OSFI said in a news release.

OSFI updates the status of the Domestic Stability Buffer at least twice a year, and has raised it by 0.25 per cent at each opportunity since the regulator publicly disclosed the buffer’s existence in 2018.

The threshold only applies to Canada's six largest banks, all of which have capital levels well in excess of the minimum threshold set by OSFI. Once the latest increase to the buffer takes effect in April, that minimum will be a 10.25-per-cent common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio. As of Oct. 31, which marked the end of the banks' 2019 fiscal year, the banks had CET1 ratios ranging from 11.1 per cent at Bank of Nova Scotia to 12.1 per cent at Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

As a result, the near-term impact of OSFI’s decision should be minimal. But each increase gives the banks less flexibility to buy back shares, raise dividends or contemplate large acquisitions, unless they are able to boost their capital levels accordingly. And the increase to the buffer comes after Canada’s largest banks reported choppy fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and were forced to set aside more money to cover loan losses amid increasing signs of economic stress.

“Global vulnerabilities related to ongoing trade tensions and rising leverage are growing, which could increase the chance of a spillover of external risks into the Canadian financial system,” OSFI said.

