 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s banks need to show rebound in lending to avoid fate of U.S. bank stocks: analysts

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s large banks are under pressure to show that their core lending business is rebounding after investors appeared unimpressed with the latest round of U.S. bank earnings, choosing to overlook rising profits and focus instead on tepid demand for loans.

The bottom line looked good for U.S. banks: The largest American lenders each beat profit expectations for the fifth quarter in a row, aided by large recoveries of funds that had been set aside early in the coronavirus pandemic to cover possible losses on loan defaults that never happened.

Major U.S. banks earnings also benefited from surging fees for advising on mergers and initial public offerings, even as trading revenues fell from record levels a year ago. But the booming results from healthy credit and busy deal-making masked a challenging underlying trend: Although quarterly profits more than doubled at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. year over year, revenues fell 8 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. bank stocks tumbled last week as lenders reported earnings, falling 3.5 per cent on average, while the S&P 500 index declined by only 1.3 per cent over the same span.

Canada’s largest banks will look to avoid the same fate when they report results for the fiscal third quarter, which ends July 31. Reporting season begins on Aug. 24 and although economies have started roaring back to life as vaccination rates rise and public-health restrictions are lifted, consumers and businesses have been slow to start borrowing money again, limiting the income banks can earn from interest on loans.

“From our vantage point, there is one important implication for the Canadian banks [from U.S. bank earnings]: net interest income needs to show better to escape a similar outcome,” said Paul Holden, an analyst at CIBC World Markets Inc., in a note to clients. And there are “reasons to believe this will be the case.”

While U.S. banks reported results for the second quarter that ended in June, Canadian banks have a staggered fiscal year and will release third-quarter earnings for a period that wrapped up July 31. Regulatory data from May – the first month of that fiscal quarter – offers a glimmer of hope that borrowing may be gradually picking up in Canada. On average, loans increased by 0.5 per cent from the previous month, and domestic lending was up 1 per cent, according to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) – a gradual but still modest uptick.

Mortgages led the way, with balances rising 1.1 per cent month over month and 9.6 per cent from a year ago amid hot housing markets. Other consumer loans increased 0.6 per cent on a monthly and annual basis, while business lending rose 0.9 per cent from April, and 2.3 per cent from a year ago. But loan balances abroad declined year over year.

One of the main factors depressing demand for loans is the glut of excess cash that has built up in deposit accounts over the course of the pandemic, as consumers and businesses spent less and stashed away stimulus cheques that governments doled out to help offset the pandemic’s damage to the economy.

“Consumer spending activity has bounced back to prepandemic levels, but excess liquidity means that people are using cash, not borrowing, to fund that spending,” Mr. Holden said. “We expect loan growth to return later this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

The dip in borrowing is most evident with credit cards, which are a highly profitable line of business that is producing weaker returns for banks as consumers make fewer purchases that generate interchange fees while paying off interest-bearing balances more often.

“There is no clearer sign of the decline in consumer lending than the 20-per-cent drop in Big-6 credit card balances from pre-COVID levels,” said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial Inc., in a note to clients.

A return to normal levels of profitability from credit cards could raise Canadian banks’ earnings per share by about 2 per cent on average, and as much as 3.6 per cent for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, according to Mr. Dechaine’s analysis.

But shareholders may have to be patient: He predicts a full recovery in credit card use might not happen until 2023.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies