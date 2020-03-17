Canada’s big banks to limit hours, reduce branches in wake of spread of coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery A Bay Street sign hangs in Toronto’s financial district. Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s six large banks will limit operating hours and reduce the number of branches that are open to support social distancing measures amid the spread of novel coronavirus, the Canadian Bankers Association said Tuesday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said late Monday night that it would close 206 “adviser centres,” which do not offer over-the-counter cash or banking services to clients. CIBC’s other 816 banking centres will remain open to customers, although will operate with reduced weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bank of Montreal said on Tuesday that it will temporarily close approximately 15 per cent of its Canadian branches.

“This will take effect over the coming days with a focus on maintaining services in rural areas and small towns. We will also be adjusting our hours of operation at branches across Canada,” the bank said in a statement.

While other large banks have yet to announce measures, the CBA said Tuesday morning that the banks “will be working together to temporarily limit operating hours and reduce the number of branches, while maintaining critical services for customers."

Special care will be given to branches in rural communities, the CBA said, and many banking services will continue to be available through bank machines, mobile apps, websites and over the phone, despite branch closures.

“Banks are making a responsible decision to minimize person-to-person interaction through a strategic, co-ordinated approach that achieves the objective of social distancing while continuing to provide the full range of banking services that customers need now,” said CBA president and CEO Neil Parmenter in a statement.

In explaining the rationale for CIBC’s branch closures, which will affect around 1,200 employees, CIBC’s senior vice-president of personal and business banking Laura Dottori-Attanasio said the moves would create a “reserve” of healthy employees who “can go into work if ever we have some employees be exposed [at open branches].” She added that CIBC would continue to pay affected workers.

"We've also increased the capacity at our call centres, and what we're finding is that most clients don't want to be going into a branch at this point either," Ms. Dottori-Attanasio said.

On Monday Quebec credit union Desjardins Group said that it was cutting its physical “points of service” for in-person meetings to 349 from from 872.

