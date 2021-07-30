Canada’s big telecoms paid high prices in spectrum auction because of scarcity of 5G airwaves, experts say

A scarcity of highly coveted 5G airwaves contributed to the high prices paid by Canada’s Big Three telecoms in the spectrum auction, which netted a record $8.9-billion for Ottawa, according to analysts and telecom executives.
In a bid to encourage greater competition in the wireless market, Ottawa set aside up to 50 megahertz of spectrum – airwaves used to transmit wireless signals – for smaller carriers in areas where enough spectrum was available.
Analysts said the size of that so-called set-aside, combined with the airwaves’ critical importance for 5G services, contributed to stiff competition between Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. in the auction, which wrapped up July 23 after 103 rounds of bidding. Combined, the three national wireless carriers shelled out $7.35-billion for licenses to the mid-band airwaves, which are in the 3,500-megahertz range. The results of the auction were announced Thursday afternoon.
“We believe the recent MVNO decision, the auction rules, the limited availability of spectrum that was not set aside and the attractive features of 3,500MHz were all reasons that drove spectrum pricing higher,” Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil said in a note to clients, referring to a recent ruling by the telecom regulator to force the Big Three national wireless and SaskTel to open up their wireless networks to eligible regional players. That recent decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission requires regional competitors who wish to become mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, to own wireless spectrum in the areas where they wish to purchase network capacity.
The mid-band spectrum is considered beachfront property for 5G because it combines capacity – the ability to carry large amounts of data – with coverage, or the ability to travel long distances. The fifth-generation of wireless services promises much faster speeds, less lag time and an increase in the number of devices that can be connected, allowing it to power internet-of-things applications such as smart manufacturing and autonomous vehicles. South of the border, an auction for similar airwaves netted US$80.9-billion.
“There was a scarcity of supply of the spectrum because we had an unprecedented set aside,” Doug French, Telus’s chief financial officer, said in an interview.
“When you have important spectrum, you have an unprecedented set aside, [the auction is] blind so you have no idea who’s bidding what and where, that’s the result you get,” Mr. French said, adding that he hopes to see changes in future auctions.
Telus’s president and CEO Darren Entwistle noted that international carriers pay significantly less for spectrum than Canadian telecoms. In a press release late Thursday, Mr. Entwistle said U.S., carriers paid on average $1.19 per MHz/POPin the most recent 5G spectrum auction, while Canadian carriers paid $3.28 per MHz/POP. “As a result, the impact of 5G on the Canadian economy will not transpire at the same level as other OECD countries, given our regulatory conditions and spectrum policies,” Mr. Entwistle said.
Spending more on spectrum reduces the amount of money that telecoms have to invest in their networks and impacts the affordability of wireless services, Mr. French said. “When you have a higher cost of input, you have to get higher recoveries somehow.”
