Report on Business

Canada’s biggest business lobby warns restaurant industry is on the verge of collapse

Josh O’Kane
Open this photo in gallery

A restaurant in Toronto displays a Take Out Only sign on March 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Eighteen lobby groups and businesses from across Canada are warning that the entire restaurant and food-service industry could collapse because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and asking governments to help reduce their costs and encourage Canadians to dine out again.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Restaurants Canada and beer magnate Molson Coors joined 15 provincial, territorial and municipal boards of trade in signing a letter Monday to Canadian governments asking for better rent relief, slower growth for alcohol taxes, expanded alcohol licencing, wider bans on commercial evictions, and reductions or deferrals on property taxes, utility fees and patio fees.

Restaurants tend to run on thin margins in the best of times, and many began to shut down permanently within a month of widespread pandemic-related economic shutdowns in March. Closures have only risen since then. Even as jurisdictions have begun reopening, many have kept strong restrictions, such as only allowing physically distant patio dining – significantly reducing restaurants’ potential revenue and leaving questions hanging about how the sector will survive the oncoming winter.

Monday’s letter adds to a chorus of voices from the sector warning of a dire future. Andrew Oliver, CEO of the Oliver & Bonacini restaurant group and frequent commentator for the industry, said last month he expected half of all restaurants to close by the end of the year without support. Two weeks ago, Restaurants Canada found in a survey of 947 food-service operators that were operating under COVID-19 restrictions were taking continued losses. Statistics Canada said in June that output from the sector fell by 40.8 per cent in April alone.

The letter’s signatories also want Ottawa and the provinces to extend the national rent-relief program for small businesses beyond July and expand the program’s eligibility requirements after extremely low uptake. They’re also asking more provinces to ban commercial evictions for small businesses that are eligible for the program, but whose landlords have opted not to apply.

