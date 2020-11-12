 Skip to main content
Canada’s biggest pension plans to provide $3.2-billion in financing for Intact’s planned RSA purchase

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Canada’s three biggest pension plans have confirmed they’re backing Intact Financial Corp.'s global expansion plans by buying $3.2-billion of the insurer’s shares.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan are committing $1.5-billion, $1.2-billion, and $500-million, respectively. They’ll buy subscription receipts for $134.50 apiece; each receipt gets the pension plans a share of Intact stock and an undisclosed commitment fee for agreeing to the deal. Intact shares closed Wednesday at $135.90.

The financing transaction will occur only if Intact succeeds in its bid for RSA Insurance Group PLC. Intact said last week it will partner with Denmark’s Tryg A/S to offer $12.4-billion for the U.K. insurer. Intact’s share of the purchase price is $5.15-billion.

The deal would make the Canadian insurer the dominant domestic player and launch Toronto-based Intact into the British market.

Thursday’s announcement of the institutional backing confirms a report in Saturday’s Globe and Mail.

In a statement, CPPIB’s Bill MacKenzie, its head of active fundamental equities, said it was an opportunity for the pension fund “to acquire an interest in a highly differentiated insurer with a track record of growth and outperformance.”

Karen Frank, Teachers' senior managing director of equities, cited Intact’s “strong track record over many years” and said the Intact deal will “strengthen its leading position in Canada.”

Intact used a similar approach in 2017 to pay for the $2.3-billion takeover of Minnesota-based OneBeacon Insurance Group. To fund the acquisition, the insurer sold the Caisse, CPPIB and the Teachers' fund $340-million of stock in a private placement. Since then, Intact’s stock price is up by 60 per cent.

Together, the Caisse, CPPIB and Teachers manage nearly $1-trillion worth of assets.

