 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s chief banking regulator ready to further ease capital requirements if lending tightens

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

OSFI superintendent Jeremy Rudin in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2014.

Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail

The head of Canada’s banking regulator says he’s prepared to further reduce minimum capital requirements for banks if the economic fallout of novel coronavirus chews into capital reserves and challenges banks’ capacity to keep lending through the crisis.

Canadian lenders will be under pressure in the coming months as soaring loan losses and demand for credit squeeze the cushions of capital that banks are required to maintain. In response, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions will make additional cuts to the domestic stability buffer as required, OSFI superintendent Jeremy Rudin said in an interview on Friday.

He did not give any indication as to whether OSFI will also ask banks to cut dividends. British and European regulators urged banks to stop payments to investors this week, and on Wednesday the U.K.’s largest banks said they were halting dividend payments.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked if OSFI would follow suit, Mr. Rudin noted the relative strength of Canadian bank capital levels and said that OSFI is taking an incremental approach in response to the crisis. OSFI has already asked banks not to raise dividends or to buy back shares.

“We’ll stand ready to release some or all of the rest of [the domestic stability buffer], and that’s plan B. If and when we have to roll out plan B, by then, for sure we’ll know what plan C is," Mr. Rudin said.

OSFI already cut the domestic stability buffer – which is built up during periods of economic strength, to be released in a downturn – by 1.25 percentage points, from 2.25 per cent to 1 per cent, freeing up an estimated $300-billion worth of lending capacity at the Big Six banks.

“This is an extraordinary situation, and things are happening at an extraordinary pace. I don’t know if we will be obliged to make another decision about the domestic stability buffer, and I certainly don’t know when. All I know is we stand ready to do it,” he said.

Mr. Rudin’s comments followed a statement OSFI put out on Friday reassuring Canadians of the soundness of the country’s financial system.

“We want people to know that the financial system and the stability of that system is one less thing to worry about. Our financial system is well-capitalized, it’s very resilient, it’s well-prepared for what we’re about to go through," Mr. Rudin said.

Canadian banks fared relatively well during the last financial crisis, and kept dividends intact through 2008 and 2009. Canadian banks’ more conservative approach to capital requirements and risk management puts them on a solid footing compared to their British or European counterparts, several bank analysts noted this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Canadian banks’ capital position remains quite strong,” wrote Barclays analyst John Aiken in a note on Wednesday. “Should the situation become dire, we believe that the banks would consider raising capital before cutting the dividend, similar to what occurred with the group in 2008.”

Mr. Rudin did warn, however, that the path to economic recovery will be long, and the regulatory response needed to get through coming months and years remains uncertain.

“I think it’s clear that the transition to the new normal, whatever it’s going to be, is going to have to be gradual, not abrupt. What exactly we’ll need to do at that time will depend on where we’ve gotten to, and there’s a sense in which we’re just getting started,” Mr. Rudin said.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies