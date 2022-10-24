Canada’s competition watchdog is launching a study of the grocery industry to examine whether the highly concentrated sector is contributing to rising food costs.

The Competition Bureau says in a news release today that it will explore how the government could act to combat grocery price increases.

In September, grocery prices rose at the fastest pace since 1981, with prices up 11.4 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Competition Bureau will provide a set of recommendations for the government in its final report, which it plans to publish in June.

Earlier this month, the House of Commons Agriculture Committee voted to investigate food prices.

The House of Commons also voted unanimously in favour of an NDP motion calling on the government to tackle “corporate greed” in the grocery sector.