Canada’s corporate boards are trapped in the past, must be revamped for ESG era: governance experts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s corporate boards are trapped in the past, must be revamped for ESG era: governance experts

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A dramatic shift in cultural norms and a growing list of intergenerational risks, such as climate change and income inequality, demand the attention of corporate directors – yet Canadian boards are trapped in the past, according to a substantive new paper.

The work, to be released Monday, is aptly summarized by its title: “Where are the directors in a world in crisis?” Co-authored by University of Toronto professor Sarah Kaplan and Bay Street veteran Peter Dey, who wrote a famous report on weak boards almost 30 years ago, the paper argues “Canada must upgrade its governance standards or risk being left behind.”

Where are the directors in a world in crisis?

The report lands at a pivotal moment, when the corporate orthodoxy that has persisted for decades is getting turned on its head. In 2019, nearly 200 top CEOs in the U.S signed a statement of purpose that eschewed the once-widespread belief that companies need only maximize shareholder value. Instead, they demanded a wider lens for the companies they run, arguing they must also value investing in their employees and protecting the environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Institutional shareholders are also demanding stronger environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles from the companies they invest in, while the pandemic has exposed gaps between front-line workers, who are often racialized and poorer, and executives, who are still predominately white and male.

Despite the shift, very little has changed at the Canadian corporate board level – and Prof. Kaplan and Mr. Dey think it isn’t being called out nearly enough. Unlike executives and institutional shareholders, directors rarely acknowledge the need for change. “The ghosts of ‘shareholder primacy,’” the co-authors write, “still haunt Canadian corporate board rooms.”

Worried that Canada is becoming a backwater, they set up a 54-person advisory board to examine what good governance in the 21st century should look like, then developed 13 guidelines for boards that include: establishing a corporate purpose that addresses all stakeholders; emphasizing the board’s duty to exercise its powers in the long-term best interests of the corporation; and defining stakeholders as any party that contributes to the operation of the corporation’s business or could be affected by those operations.

If the paper sounds like an academic exercise, some context should make it stand out. In 1994, Mr. Dey chaired the Toronto Stock Exchange’s committee on corporate governance and famously released a report titled “Where were the directors?”

The goal then was to address basic issues of governance, such as the role of the board, how to constitute a board and the independence of directors. What may seem basic now was necessary in the aftermath of the recession in the early 1990s, when many Canadian boards were weak.

Nearly three decades later, Mr. Dey is worried again. “Canadian boards are in an ambiguous state,” he said in an interview. They are not necessarily inept but they have not evolved much since the reforms recommended in his original report prompted large-scale overhauls.

For one, board composition is a glaring issue. One of the best ways for boards to appreciate the values of all stakeholders is to reflect the communities in which they operate, yet directors are still predominately white, older and male.

Story continues below advertisement

Prof. Kaplan, a former management consultant, has a unique perspective. “I say this as an American immigrant and naturalized Canadian: Canada is a pretty small country and the elite circle of people is mutually reinforcing,” she said in the interview. “We have to break open that interlock of the elites.”

The authors argue, for instance, that companies in extraction industries ought to appoint Indigenous directors because their businesses often depend on working with Indigenous communities.

Backstopping their argument, Prof. Kaplan and Mr. Dey stress that there is now legal precedent in Canada for boards to act in the best long-term interest of the corporation, not solely in the best interests of a particularly stakeholder group – that is, of shareholders.

The practical effect of this is that boards are at risk of being sued by the likes of consumer groups or environmental groups that claim the directors are not acting in the best interest of the company.

Despite their focus on boards, the authors do not expect directors to be the arbiters of all values. “It’s not just on the board,” Mr. Dey said. “Shareholders elect the board, and shareholders are a critical stakeholder for the financial viability of the company.”

But Prof. Kaplan and Mr. Dey say they believe boards are falling behind. While there is a spectrum of good governance, and some larger corporations, such as a number of big banks, have made inroads, they aren’t at the forefront of change globally.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the top five banks, we still don’t have a female CEO among them,” Prof. Kaplan said, which is a reflection of boards, who chose the chief executive. “None of their boards are 50-50 [male-female]. And the representation of people of colour, people with disabilities, Indigenous people, is very poor.”

Ranked globally, she added, “you would never hold Canada up as the paragon.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies