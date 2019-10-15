Canada’s CPPIB to join KKR in building Axel Springer stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it will invest at least €500-million ($551.95-million) in a KKR & Co. Inc.-owned holding firm conducting a public tender offer for the shares of German publisher Axel Springer.
In August, KKR became the biggest shareholder of Axel Springer, paying €2.9-billion for a 43.54 per cent stake.
CPPIB said on Tuesday the investment by its European subsidiary will happen in the coming months and is subject to regulatory approvals.
The stakebuilding by KKR was done in concert with Friede Springer, the widow of the company’s name-sake founder, and is aimed at taking the publisher private by the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2020.
