Canadian crude prices, oil company shares jump on Alberta production cuts

Canadian heavy oil prices and shares in Canadian crude producers soared in early trading Monday after the Alberta government announced on Sunday it would impose a production cut of 325,000 barrels per day to deflate a supply glut.

Bloomberg’s spot price for Western Canadian Select- the benchmark for heavy oil - shot up US$10.98 to US$32.91 a barrel on Monday, a spike that will immediately translate into improved revenue for many oil producers.

Throughout the fall, Alberta crude has traded at steep discounts to the North American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, due to a huge buildup of inventory as production outstripped the capacity for pipelines to move oil out of the province. On Monday, WCS traded at a discount of US$19.75 a barrel to compared WTI, according to Net Energy, a Calgary trading company. That’s down from US$28.80 a barrel on Friday; it had been as high as $40 earlier in the week.

West Texas Intermediate also climbed on news of the Alberta supply cut, gaining US$2.06 to $52.99 per barrel in early trading.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced Sunday night that oil companies must cut production by 8.7 per cent in January compared to September levels. She said the cuts decrease during the year as the bloated inventories in the province subside and prices return to more normal levels compared to the North American benchmarks.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the main energy index rose 5 per cent, but the gains reflected the deep split within the industry as companies with large refining operations lagged the non-integrated producers.

Cenovus Energy Inc. – which led the campaign for government intervention – jumped 10 per cent in early trading to $10.78, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which also supported the production cuts, was up 9.5 per cent to $36.58.

In contrast, Imperial Oil Ltd. actually lost ground, falling nearly a full per cent to $39.33. Imperial Oil chief executive Rich Kruger issued a statement on Sunday night condemning the Alberta government over and warning of negative fallout from investors.

Shares in Suncor Energy Corp., which had also opposed intervention, rose 2.2 per cent to $43.83 after the Alberta action helped bolster North American crude prices.

Cenovus chief executive Alex Pourbaix applauded the Premier for taking action. "While curtailments have been used before by previous governments, we believe they should only be used for a short period of time, and only in extreme cases. This is an extreme case," Mr. Pourbaix said in a statement Sunday evening.

Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger said the government intervention could do long-term damage to the market, but that his company would comply with the order. “Our view remains that free markets work and intervention carries trade risks and sends a negative message to investors about doing business in Alberta and Canada,” he said in a release.

The price of a barrel of heavy crude from Alberta touched a near record low of US$10 in recent weeks, while pricing for synthetic crude and light oil from Alberta also sold at a discount to WTI. Ms. Noltey said the price gap was costs the national economy about $80-million daily, has been blamed on the many roadblocks to building new pipelines in Canada.

A number of pipeline projects to the United States, as well as to the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, have been cancelled or delayed over the past decade as energy production in Canada's oil patch has continued to grow.

One of the few viable remaining pipeline projects, the Trans Mountain pipeline, was purchased by the federal government earlier this year for $4.5-billion in a bid to push through a long-planned expansion of the conduit. However, a Federal Court of Appeals halted the expansion and ordered the National Energy Board to review the project, which would have tripled the flow of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.

More than 35 million barrels of Alberta oil are now sitting in storage, waiting for space on overburdened pipelines, according to the premier. One of the few remaining methods of transporting land-locked energy has been on Canada's railways, which are now carrying a record volume of oil.

To help move even more oil on the rails, Ms. Notley pledged last week to purchase as many as 80 locomotives and 7,000 tanker cars. The new trains are expected to begin shipping oil in late 2019 and could carry about 120,000 barrels of oil daily.