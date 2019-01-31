Canada’s economy expected to rebound despite slow wage growth: BoC

Canada’s economy is poised to rebound in the next few months after a “detour” caused by lower oil prices and a slowdown in the once-booming housing market, a top Bank of Canada official says.

The central bank believes the expansion will resume in the second quarter, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech Thursday in Toronto that focused mainly on the puzzle of slow wage growth.

There has been speculation in financial markets about a possible recession as early as this year. But the Bank of Canada isn’t buying it.

“We expect the economic expansion to pick up again after this detour,” Ms. Wilkins said.

But the bank is being cagey about its next interest rate move. Echoing Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, Ms. Wilkins said there are risks “on both sides of the outlook.”

The “detour” she highlighted was evident in the latest GDP figures from Statistics Canada released Thursday. They show Canada’s economy shrank 0.1 per cent in November.

Like the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada has put on hold a plan to get its key interest up to the so-called neutral rate – the level where it neither heats up nor slows down the economy.

The bank has raised its key rate five times since mid-2017 – to 1.75 per cent – but has been on hold since last October. The rate is still well below the estimated neutral level of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.

The central bank recently downgraded its forecast for the Canadian economy to 1.7-per-cent growth this year from its previous estimate of 2.1 per cent. It’s also a sharp slowdown from the 2-per-cent pace in 2018.

In her speech to the Toronto Board of Trade, Ms. Wilkins acknowledged that wages are not rising as fast as the bank would have expected now that the economy is near full employment and the jobless rate, at 5.6 per cent, is lower than it’s been since the mid-1970s.

Wages grew at about 2.5 per cent last year in Canada. Based on job market fundamentals, wages should be rising at about 3 per cent per year, Ms. Wilkins said.

Ms. Wilkins offered two new possible explanations for the wage puzzle – a slower rate of Canadians changing jobs since the last recession and the growing number of people working “non-standard” jobs, including self-employed contract or “gig” work, such as driving for Uber.

Citing two new research reports released by the bank this week, she said about 700,000 Canadians are now doing non-standard work because weak economic conditions are keeping them from “more formal” jobs. She also pointed out that labour market “churn” remains below pre-financial crisis levels because workers are behaving more cautiously when it comes to switching jobs.

“People may be reluctant to search for a better job even if they would like one,” she said, adding that worker turnover would pick up as employment continues to grow.

Ms. Wilkins also offered a few other reasons why wage growth might be weaker than expected. These include the impact of the slowdown in the oil patch; a growing mismatch between the skills employers need and the ones workers have; and the reluctance of employees to move to cities such as Toronto owing to high housing costs and long commutes.

“I’ll bet a few people in this room have had prize candidates slip away once they realized they could not afford Greater Toronto Area housing prices, or were not keen to spend hours commuting to work every day,” she said.