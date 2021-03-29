Canada’s Finance Department sees issues with Facebook’s digital currency, documents show

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Finance Department sees issues with Facebook’s digital currency, documents show

Jordan Press
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Internal Finance Department documents show officials have deep concerns about the effect of Facebook’s planned digital currency on Canada’s financial stability.

Officials wrote in the briefing note last summer that they believed the social media company had yet to address multiple concerns and risks its digital currency posed to the financial system.

The July briefing note, obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act, also says the government was working on options to ease the risks.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials appeared less concerned about rivals like Bitcoin, which the briefing note says has not played a large role in everyday transactions in Canada for various reasons.

Unlike Bitcoin, Facebook’s offering would be a “stablecoin” whose value would be less volatile, and could be easily used by hundreds of millions of the social media giant’s users upon release.

The ease of use and stability of value are among the reasons governments and central banks like the Bank of Canada have taken a keen interest in the currency.

The underlying worry for policymakers has to do with loss of control if a private digital currency becomes accepted globally and used without a bank as an intermediary, said Moon Jerin, CEO of Doctrina, which provides advice to financial and insurance companies on blockchain technology.

The association behind Facebook’s digital currency, first named Libra and now Diem, has backed it with cash and government securities to stabilize its value, linked it to various digital platforms so it can quickly and easily increase its reach, and designed it to have a low transfer cost.

The association has also said it wants to follow a regulated path into countries.

Facebook’s stablecoin has gone through changes during its two years of development, which officials writing the briefing note believed had started to address, but not fully ease, government concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the concerns were “money laundering and terrorist financing, sound governance, stability of the reserve, and monetary policy transmission for reserve currencies,” reads the briefing note to then-finance minister Bill Morneau.

Jerin said concerns from multiple jurisdictions also revolve around how to manage inflationary risks with the stablecoin, looking at how quickly the price of Bitcoin has risen recently.

The Bank of Canada has been working on what it is calling a “digital loonie.” The bank doesn’t have the legislative authority from Parliament to offer a digital currency, only to design, issue and distribute printed bills.

The central bank has accelerated its work on its own digital currency, but Jerin said she expects the country to watch what other countries do first before making any big decisions.

“Canada being already a little bit on the conservative side is going to take a lot longer than other countries. I think they’re really trying to see what’s happening around the world first,” she said.

A group of federal agencies and departments has been reviewing stablecoins as officials consider how to address their concerns through existing or new regulations or legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

Addison Cameron-Huff, a lawyer who specializes in blockchain and digital currencies, said domestic stablecoins already face multiple layers of regulation.

He noted that hundreds of virtual currency dealers have to register federally. They may fall under provincial consumer protection laws if they are selling digital currencies to the public. Business-to-business transactions would fall under federal anti-money laundering laws.

“It’s often the case that companies in this sector have to deal with multiple different laws that overlap and create different obligations for them, and then there are also laws that affect the uses of them,” Cameron-Huff said.

The sector for stablecoins is relatively small, he said. Companies have slim margins and high legal costs, and overall revenues in the sector are only several hundred million dollars annually, Cameron-Huff said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies