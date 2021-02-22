Canada’s GardaWorld ends fight for rival G4S, will seek ‘less risky’ alternatives

Canadian security services company GardaWorld said it will not increase its existing $6.5-billion offer for rival G4S PLC, putting an end to a scheduled auction for the Britain-based guard provider before it even began.
“There can be no better owner for G4S than GardaWorld but we are disciplined buyers and we will not overpay for a company with systemic ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues that continue to come to light,” Garda founder and chief executive Stephan Crétier said in a statement Monday. There are “better and less risky” opportunities available elsewhere for Garda, he said.
A formal five-day auction for G4S run by Britain’s takeover regulator was to begin Monday, pitting Garda against U.S.-based rival Allied Universal. Garda’s decision not to pay more means that auction will not take place and Allied’s bid now stands as the highest one.
For Mr. Crétier, the development is a fizzling out of what had been a burning desire for him to take over G4S and instantly vault Garda into the No.1 spot of global security providers. He has had his eye on taking over G4S for years, repeatedly saying he believes Garda is best placed to rescue a rival that has lost its way.
Isabelle Panelli, a GardaWorld spokesperson, said the company would not add to its statement and that Mr. Crétier was not available for interviews.
GardaWorld went hostile with a takeover proposal last September after being privately snubbed by G4S three times over the summer. At the time, GardaWorld was willing to pay 190 pence per share for total cash consideration of £3-billion (about $5-billion). It has since hiked its offer to 235 pence or £3.68-billion ($6.5-billion).
Allied, whose biggest shareholders are private equity company Warburg Pincus and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, made an offer in December of 245 pence per share or £3.8-billion (about $6.7-billion). Its bid has the support of the G4S board but investors have held out tendering their stock to see if a higher offer would materialize.
The holding of an auction had raised expectations that Garda and Allied would bid up the price of G4S. With that prospect now gone, G4S shareholders are left considering their options.
G4S has been trying for years to repair its reputation in Britain after failing to provide enough personnel to ensure security during the 2012 Olympic Games in London. More recently, the British government took over the management of a prison in Birmingham from G4S in 2018 after an inspection found that staff locked themselves in offices to avoid prisoners who were using drugs and violence with near impunity.
In November, 2019, Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages government pension funds for the government of Norway, said it decided to stop investing in G4S and sold its shares in the company after its ethics council concluded that there is “unacceptable risk that the company contributes to, or is responsible for, serious or systematic human-rights violations.”
Addressing those issues and successfully integrating G4S and its 530,000 employees will require sizable resources and investment, Mr. Crétier said in Monday’s statement. He said without “satisfactory engagement” from G4S, Garda has been unable to complete its due diligence.
