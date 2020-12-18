Canada’s head banking regulator to step down in June

The head of Canada’s banking regulator, Jeremy Rudin, will not seek a second term and will step down from his post next June.
Mr. Rudin’s seven-year term as Superintendent of the regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), expires on June 28 and he has informed Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland that he will retire from public service at that time, according to OSFI.
“I am extremely proud of what OSFI has accomplished during my tenure and I thank all employees for their unwavering dedication,” Mr. Rudin said in a statement.
OSFI has not yet announced plans to name a successor.
The regulator is responsible for supervising more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans, and has played a key role in overseeing the stability of banks and insurers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.