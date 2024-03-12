A new study from Canada’s independent cinema owners says their industry is in crisis and many theatres need increased public funding to stay afloat.

The research from the Network of Independent Canadian Exhibitors says 60 per cent of independent cinema operators surveyed between December and February operated at a loss at the end of their most recent fiscal year.

Some two-thirds of the 67 respondents say they need increased public funding in order to remain operational.

The bulk of the independent film exhibitors who participated in the survey estimated they would need about $50,000 in extra funding per year for three years to close the immediate gaps they face.

The industry group that conducted the survey says independent cinemas would be helped by the elimination of clean runs, which occur when studios demand two-, three– or four-week runs for films. Clean runs mean theatres can only accommodate a single film playing during every showtime.

The group is also calling for the elimination of zone provisions, which keep exhibitors from playing films when another nearby is still screening the movie.