Canada’s inflation rate unexpectedly held steady in November as the services sector put upward pressure on consumer prices, a slight hiccup as the Bank of Canada looks to tame inflation.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1 per cent in November from a year earlier, matching October’s increase, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. Analysts on Bay Street were expecting the inflation rate to ease to 2.9 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 per cent in November, whereas analysts were expecting a slim decline.

Beneath the surface, however, there were signs of progress. Various core measures of inflation – which remove volatile price movements from the CPI – continued to slow.

Still, Tuesday’s report offered a mixed bag of results and seemingly underscores why the Bank of Canada has been reticent to speak too soon of cutting borrowing rates.

In a speech on Friday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said inflation could get “close” to the bank’s 2 per cent target by late next year, though he also said it was “still too early to consider cutting our policy rate.”

The bank’s hawkish communications have differed somewhat from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which last week projected three quarter-point cuts next year, sparking a rally in equity and bond markets.

Bank of Canada officials have said they want to see more progress in curbing inflation, and they’ve stressed that the final leg of the journey – bringing inflation sustainably back to 2 per cent – could be bumpy and drawn out.

“Today’s moderately disappointing result drives home the point that we still have an inflation fight on our hands – in case there was really any doubt,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a note to clients. “Still, the bigger picture remains intact: The underlying inflation trend is lower, the economy is chilly, and the Bank is expected to begin trimming rates around mid-year.”

The services side of the economy is a major source of inflationary pressure. Over all, prices for services rose 4.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, matching the increase in October.

Rents climbed by 7.4 per cent over the past year, down from 8.1 per cent in October, but still well above typical levels. Mortgage interest costs are still rising by around 30 per cent, year over year.

Grocery prices rose 4.7 per cent on an annual basis – the first reading below 5 per cent since November, 2021. This moderation was foreshadowed by pricing at earlier stages of the supply chain.

Cellular prices fell nearly 23 per cent in November from a year earlier. Statscan noted there were “a variety of promotions across the industry” before Black Friday.

One of the more promising signs in Tuesday’s report is that some measures of core inflation are simmering down. The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures – CPI-median and CPI-trim – rose at three-month annualized rates of 2.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively. They were in the 3.5-per-cent range in recent months.

“Today’s report represents less progress in taming inflation than we had expected,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, wrote to investors. “That said, there are still a number of signs pointing to a further normalization in underlying price pressures.”

Despite the miss in headline CPI, economists and investors maintained their view that the Bank of Canada will start to lower its benchmark interest rate – now at 5 per cent – in the spring or summer of 2024.

Interest rate swaps, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are pricing in a quarter-point cut at the central bank’s April meeting, according to Bloomberg data.

The Canadian economy has stalled in recent months as households curtail their spending to cope with higher interest rates. The household debt-service ratio – which measures obligated debt payments as a percentage of disposable income – has climbed to a record high of 15.2 per cent, a reflection of rising financial strain.