Report on Business

Canada’s inflation rate jumps to 3.7% in July on rising housing costs, supply chain issues

Mark Rendell
Canadian inflation surged in July with consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade driven by rising shelter costs and ongoing supply chain problems.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.7 per cent in July from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That’s up from 3.1 per cent in June, and surpasses the previous high this year of 3.6 per cent in May. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.6 per cent.

The inflation reading could pose a problem for the Liberal election campaign. Rising consumer prices have emerged as a key political issue, with the Conservatives highlighting “an alarming increase in prices” in their campaign platform, published Monday.

Prices in July were up in six of the eight product categories tracked by Statscan, with an increase in the cost of shelter contributing the most to the overall rise in CPI.

Opinion: Why inflation should be a key election issue

The homeowner’s replacement cost index, which is tied to the price of new homes, rose 13.8 per cent compared to last year, the largest annual increase since 1987. Likewise the index that tracks other expenses for owned accommodation, including commission fees for real estate sales, was up 13.4 per cent year over year.

Meanwhile, the price of durable goods rose 5 per cent compared to the previous year, led by an increase in car prices. The index tracking passenger vehicle prices was up 5.5 per cent, year over year, which Statscan said was “partially attributable to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.”

Upholstered furniture prices shot up 13.4 per cent year over year, as furniture importers continue to face supply chains disruption from suppliers in Asia and much higher shipping costs. Statscan also pointed to new tariffs on upholstered furniture introduced in May as a possible contributor to the price increase.

Gasoline prices were up 30.9 per cent in July, compared to the previous year, driven largely by year-over-year comparisons to lower gas prices early in the pandemic. That price increase is slightly slower than in June.

The three “core” measures of inflation favoured by the Bank of Canada rose by an average of 2.4 per cent.

The Bank of Canada said last month that it expects overall inflation to remain above 3 per cent for the remainder of the year, before dropping close to 2 per cent next year. It is not expecting inflation to return sustainably to its 2 per cent target until 2024.

“The Bank of Canada’s core-common component measure of underlying inflationary pressures, our preferred indicator, actually remained stable at 1.7%. As a result, the central bank will likely continue to view the current overshoot as transitory, and remain focused on healing the labour market,” CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes said in a note.

