Canada’s annual inflation rate in August jumped to 4.0 per cent from 3.3 per cent in July on higher gasoline prices, while two of the three core inflation measures also rose, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would hit 3.8 per cent. Month-over-month, the consumer price index rose 0.4 per cent compared to a predicted 0.3 per cent gain.

The August rate, the highest since the 4.4 per cent in April, is well above the Bank of Canada’s 2 per cent target. The main driver was a 0.8 per cent year-on-year increase in gasoline prices, which had dropped 12.9 per cent in the 12 months to July.

Two of the Bank of Canada’s three core measures of underlying inflation also posted gains. CPI-median edged up to 4.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent in July while CPI-trim rose to 3.9 per cent from 3.6 per cent.

Shelter prices in August increased by 6.0 per cent after a 5.1 per cent advance in July, pushed up in part by rising rents and higher interest rates.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, noting an increase on oil prices, predicted on Sept 7 that “headline inflation is going to go up in the near term before it eases.”

The central bank held its key overnight interest rate at 5 per cent on Sept 6, noting the economy had entered a period of weaker growth, but said it could raise borrowing costs again should inflationary pressures persist.