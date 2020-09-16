Canada’s inflation stalled again in August as economy remains weakened by COVID-19 crisis

Canada’s inflation remained stalled last month, evidence that the economy is still severely weakened by the COVID-19 crisis despite its rapid rebound from the lockdowns.
Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) 12-month inflation rate was just 0.1 per cent in August, the second straight month at that low level, amid slumping prices for air travel and a downturn at the gas pumps. On a month-over-month basis, the index actually fell 0.1 per cent in August from July.
The nature of the crisis itself has made measuring inflation problematic, as forced closures of some segments of the consumer economy, continuing restrictions on others, and work-from-home policies have led to hard-to-measure changes in consumption patterns. Nevertheless, the stubborn weakness in consumer inflation is a sign of an economy still running far below its capacity, despite the gradual resumption of activity following the spring’s widespread shutdowns aimed at containing the COVID virus.
Inflation had slipped into negative territory in the spring as large portions of the economy were abruptly closed, but bounced back in June as the economy reopened. Since then, however, price growth has stalled at near-zero, amid high unemployment and some key parts of the consumer economy still crippled by shutdowns and restrictions related to the pandemic.
“Expect headline inflation to remain soft for the rest of this year, as the economy reaches a ceiling with the virus yet to be eradicated,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce senior economist Royce Mendes said in a research report.
The inflation reading is a far cry from the Bank of Canada’s target of 2 per cent – the level the considered indicative of sustainable full capacity for the economy. However, the central bank’s three measures of “core” inflation – aimed at filtering out transitory price swings in segments of the CPI in order to get a better gauge of broader price pressures – look healthier than the COVID-distorted CPI number, averaging 1.7 per cent, up from 1.6 per cent in July.
“While that might help [Bank of Canada] Governor [Tiff] Macklem sleep a bit better at night, it’s far enough away from the target for inflation that the central bank will still be more concerned with disinflationary pressures, particularly given the historically high unemployment rate,” Mr. Mendes said.
“With little in the way of inflation, the Bank of Canada has no reason to change its communication that interest rates will remain at low for an extended period of time in order to support a stronger economic recovery,” Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist James Marple said in a research note.
The pandemic’s impacts on the inflation picture were most evident in prices for two key consumer products that typically rise in the summer due to high demand. Airline tickets were down 16 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, while gasoline was down 11 per cent year.
Statscan said that excluding gasoline – a major component of CPI – year-over-year inflation was 0.6 per cent in the month, down from 0.7 per cent in July.
On the other hand, economists noted evidence that some businesses whose costs have been increased by pandemic measures have started passing those costs along to customers. Prices for personal care services were up 7.2 per cent from a year earlier, mainly reflecting price increases by hair salons, which have been forced to take new virus-containment precautions as they have re-opened to clients.
Economists said those pockets of price increases in the service industry may suggest that there may be more upward price pressures to come from the pandemic fallout.
“It seems likely that other services firms, including restaurants, will soon be forced to follow hair salons in raising their prices. That could cause core inflation to rise sooner than we anticipate,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist for Capital Economics.
“All in all, the struggling economy in the coming months will put some disinflationary pressures on prices. However, this recession is atypical, in a sense that the shuttering of certain supply chains and rising operational costs due to social distancing could have the opposite effect going forward,” added National Bank of Canada economists Matthieu Arseneau and Kyle Dahms in a research report.
