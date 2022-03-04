Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in February as employment climbed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 60.6 from 50.7 in January, its highest level since November last year.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 60.3 from 49.1 in January, while the supplier deliveries index was at 31.9, up from 24.1.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 62.2 from 57.4.

