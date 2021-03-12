Canada’s job market returns to growth as restrictions ease

Canada’s job market snapped back in February, undoing close to all the damage inflicted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The labour market added a net 259,000 positions in February and the unemployment rate fell to 8.2 per cent from 9.4 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. That followed a loss of 266,000 jobs in December and January as health restrictions tightened.
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, employment is down by roughly 600,000 workers.
More to come
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.