Canada’s labour market in July stronger than previously thought, with wages, employment up

Canada’s labour market was much stronger than previously thought in July, as employment rose sharply and wages resumed their growth, according to new data.
Payroll employment surged by 75,400 on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, Statistics Canada reported in its monthly Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH). The employment numbers were much better than those of Statscan’s earlier Labour Force Survey (LFS), which showed a 51,800-job decline in payroll employment (which excludes self-employed) in July.
The strong numbers lend backing to the Bank of Canada’s decision to hold steady on interest rates, despite a wave of rate cuts among many other leading central banks, most notably the U.S. Federal Reserve, which cut rates twice over the summer. The figures indicate that employers have continued to hire despite rising uncertainty about a global trade war and slowing growth overseas.
The new report also showed that average weekly earnings were up 2.7 per cent in July, compared with a year earlier, the second-highest pace since August, 2018. Wages were up 0.5 per cent from June, the fourth increase in the past five months, reversing June’s decline.
It’s not unusual for the SEPH and the Labour Force Survey to show different results, as their data are gathered from very different sources. The SEPH is drawn from payroll tax data filed with the government together with a survey of employers, while the LFS is a polling of the general public. While the LFS is more widely reported owing to its immediacy – Statscan usually releases it within a few days of the end of each month – most economists consider the SEPH to be a more accurate measure.
Notably, the LFS reading bounced back sharply in August, with a 92,000-job surge in payroll employment. Since the start of the year, the two surveys show a similar employment trend, with LFS payroll jobs up an average of 38,400 per month versus the SEPH’s year-to-date pace of 36,200 per month.
Economists said the labour strength and solid wage gains bode well for the overall economy. July economic growth figures in particular may have gotten a boost from the employment gains, after earlier indicators had suggested a slow month.
“While economic data for July had started off on the wrong foot with both manufacturing and retail sales posting weak readings, the numbers have subsequently accelerated, with both wholesale trade and payrolls flying past expectations,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economist Royce Mendes said in a research note. He said the July payroll figures suggest that the gross domestic product report for July, due out next Tuesday, should be “in positive territory.” He added that third-quarter GDP still looks on track for about a 2-per-cent annualized growth pace – which, while slower than the second quarter’s strong 3.7 per cent, would still represent fairly healthy growth.
That should bolster the Bank of Canada’s decision earlier this month to buck the global trend toward rate cuts. The central bank has opted for a wait-and-see approach despite signs of some pockets of weakness in the Canadian economy, and notes the economy is running very close to full capacity, its labour market is near full employment and inflation is close to the bank’s 2-per-cent target.
“It looks like we could see a healthy July GDP [number] next week, which would give the Bank of Canada some comfort in their current approach,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Brian DePratto said. “[The payroll report] slots into the bigger, ongoing trend in Canada of hot and cold areas – job markets are in the former, but spending falls in the latter. But this isn’t new, so if [the bank is] looking for meaningful bleed-through of external factors to the domestic story, they haven’t seen it yet.”
