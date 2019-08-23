Canada’s largest auto dealer cycles to support cancer research

 Skip to main content

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
The donors: Employees at the Dilawri Group of Companies in B.C.

The gift: Raising $25,000 and climbing

The cause: The BC Cancer Foundation

For the past few years, employees at the Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada’s largest auto dealer, have been involved in the Ride to Conquer Cancer in British Columbia. But a couple of years ago they went further and began hosting a gala event in Vancouver to raise money for the ride, a two-day cycling tour that covers 200-kilometres and raises money for the BC Cancer Foundation.

This year’s gala was held in July and it raised just over $25,000. Part of the money will be used to cover the entry fee for 10 riders from Dilawri who will be taking part in the ride from Aug. 24 to 25 from Surrey to Hope, B.C. “This is our third annual gala to help raise money for their entry fees,” said Jesstine McInnis, the company’s regional marketing manager. Dilawri has been a national sponsor for Ride to Conquer Cancer events in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. So far teams from the company have raised more than $800,000 to support cancer research.

The ride “is very empowering,” said Ms. McInnis, who has yet to participate but helps co-ordinate the team. “Cancer has affected so many people, so a lot of people have a deep connection to the ride. And watching the emotional journey of a cancer survivor, or somebody that’s been affected by it, is something that everybody can relate to. It’s very emotional.”

