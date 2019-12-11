 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s maple syrup production reaches record high while honey output drops

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A tapped maple tree on the Fulton property in Pakenham, Ont., on March 24, 2019.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/The New York Times News Service

Production of two natural Canadian sweeteners moved in opposite directions last season, with maple syrup output reaching a record high and honey volume dropping to its lowest level in several years.

Statistics Canada says the maple syrup harvest rose by 34.8 per cent from a year earlier to a record 60 million litres (13.2 million gallons) on higher yields and more taps – despite a cold, late spring in Eastern Canada.

The government agency, which uses imperial measurements in its report, says the total value of maple products rose to $517.5 million on higher output as prices remained relatively stable at $39.19 per gallon (about $8.60 per litre).

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec, which accounted for 91.1 per cent of Canadian maple syrup production in 2019, harvested 55 million litres (12 million gallons), up 35 per cent from a year earlier.

New Brunswick maple syrup production surged 65.5 per cent to 598,000 gallons, Ontario was up 8.1 per cent to 502,300 gallons and Nova Scotia up 26.5 per cent to 70,000 gallons.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada says honey production fell 15.4 per cent to 80.4 million pounds (36.5 million kilograms) in 2019 as a cold, wet spring and summer on the Prairies caused the area’s lowest output in seven years.

Production in Alberta, Canada’s largest honey-producing province, decreased 35 per cent to 25.1 million pounds (11.4 million kilograms), the lowest level since 2000. Output was down 1.9 per cent in Manitoba and 1.4 per cent in Saskatchewan. Together the three provinces account for about 80 per cent of Canadian honey production.

The value of Canadian honey sold fell 13.8 per cent to $173 million, the lowest level in three years due to lower yields.

The number of Canadian beekeepers dipped to 10,344 with more than half located in British Columbia and Ontario where bees are mainly used to pollinate fruit and vegetables.

The number of bee colonies in Canada was down 2.1 per cent to 773,182.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies