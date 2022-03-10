Canadian company McCain Foods Ltd. say it is ending construction of its first Russian manufacturing plant and halting sales to the country.MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian French-fry giant McCain Foods Ltd. says it is ending construction of its first Russian manufacturing plant and halting sales to the country because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The facility, in the Tula oblast about 200 kilometres south of Moscow, began construction in 2021 and was expected to cost $212-million. McCain suspended construction on Feb. 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine first began, and announced Thursday it was abandoning the project.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been deeply concerning to all of us at McCain Foods,” Charlie Angelakos, vice-president of global external affairs and sustainability, said in a statement. “Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by this crisis and we have done everything in our power to put the health and safety of our employees at the centre of our response.”

McCain also said it was suspending all shipments of its products into Russia.

A report by Russian newspaper Kommersant in 2020 estimated that McCain Foods had a 20 per cent share of the country’s processed potato market at the time.

Kevin MacIsaac, general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada, told The Globe last week that McCain differs from its potato-product rivals by building factories all over the world.

“Their business model over the years has been to build their factories in each marketplace worldwide and source the raw potatoes in each growing area,” Mr. MacIsaac said.

Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Guelph, told The Globe before the cancellation was announced that international sanctions placed on Russia likely made the economics of a Russian facility less attractive.

He said measures, such as Russia’s partial ban on the SWIFT payment network, made it more difficult to pay suppliers across borders.

